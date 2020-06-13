Menu

Health

Coronavirus: No new cases reported as Nova Scotia active case total drops to 3

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 12:23 pm
Updated June 13, 2020 4:04 pm
A laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. .
A laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia reports no new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the total number of cases in the province remaining at 1,061.

“While our case numbers remain low, [Saturday’s] new case shows that COVID-19 is still here in our province,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“We must keep working together to follow the public health protocols and keep the spread of this virus as low as possible.”

According to the province, there is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia –Northwood in Halifax — with an active case of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Long-term care facilities to allow visits, but strict guidelines remain

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 854 tests on Friday and is operating 24-hours.

To date, the province said Nova Scotia has 48,384 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths, and three active COVID-19 cases.

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Two individuals are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU.

Nine-hundred and ninety-six cases are now resolved.

READ MORE:  Northwood seeks private rooms after COVID tragedy, but will N.S. fund the fix?

“It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives – practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from those not in your household or family household bubble,” the province said in a statement.

“And limit planned gatherings of people outside your household or family household bubble to no more than 10.”

