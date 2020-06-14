Ontario reports 197 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths; total cases top 32K

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 32,189.

It marks the second time in a week that there were fewer than 200 cases reported, with 182 having been reported on Friday.

Twelve new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,519.

A total of 26,961 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 83.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 23,300 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 1,003,749. Around 25,300 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 438, with 103 in intensive care and 77 on a ventilator.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,787 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

