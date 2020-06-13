Coronavirus: Ontario increases gathering limit at wedding and funeral ceremonies

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has announced an increase in the number of people permitted to attend wedding or funeral ceremonies as restrictions continue to ease amid improving coronavirus case numbers.

In a news release Saturday morning, officials said up to 50 people will now be able to attend the events when held outdoors, with health measures in place, including physical distancing from those who are not from the same household or social circle.

An indoor wedding or funeral ceremony will be allowed to have up to 30 per cent of the capacity of the venue where the event is being held.

The number of people permitted to attend indoor or outdoor wedding and funeral receptions, however, remains capped at 10, officials said.

“With recent progress to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we are able to ease restrictions on these special ceremonies,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“We have taken deliberate steps to increase testing and increase our ability to track and contain this virus. As we loosen these measures, I strongly urge everyone to remain careful and cautious as we are all still at risk.”

Officials said the move was made “in recognition of the importance of being with loved ones during the moments that matter most.”

Ontario reported 266 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the sixth straight day below 300, but higher than Friday’s total of 182.

