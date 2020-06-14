Coronavirus: Quebec set to ease restrictions Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Public Health reported 128 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday bringing the total number of cases in the province to 53,952.

The pandemic has claimed 14 new lives in Quebec in the past 24 hours, plus an additional 13 deaths recorded before June 6. This raises the death toll to 5,222.

Authorities also reported a drop in hospitalizations with 769, down 19 from Saturday. Similarly, intensive care unit cases decreased by 17, now totalling 85.

The Island of Montreal saw an increase in 72 new cases for a total of 26,688.

An uptick in recoveries was also reported Sunday with 461 newly recovered cases, which brings the total resolved cases to 21,742.

Only 8,884 samples were taken on June 12, far from the objective of the 14,000 tests desired by the government. The number of analyses carried out on the same day was 9,168.

On Monday, Quebec will commence training for the 10,000 people it hopes to have working as orderlies in the province’s long-term care homes, also known as CHSLDs by Sept. 15.

Additionally, more restrictions will be lifted as restaurants in most of Quebec will be permitted to reopen on Monday, and indoor gatherings of up to 10 people from three families with social distancing between family units.

The greater Montreal area and Joliette will be allowed to resume dining at restaurants and indoor gatherings on June 22.

— With files from The Canadian Press

