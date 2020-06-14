Menu

Coronavirus: Manitoba sees one new case Sunday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 2:09 pm
_.
_.

Manitoba public health officials say there is one new case of COVID-19 identified as of Sunday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 304.

As of Friday, no individuals were in hospital or intensive care.

2 COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba on Saturday

There are seven active cases and 289 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

An additional 795 laboratory tests were performed Friday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to about 55,255.

