Coronavirus: Manitoba sees one new case Sunday

Manitoba public health officials say there is one new case of COVID-19 identified as of Sunday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 304.

As of Friday, no individuals were in hospital or intensive care.

There are seven active cases and 289 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

An additional 795 laboratory tests were performed Friday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to about 55,255.

