Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports no new cases on Sunday

For the first time in seven days, New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

That keeps the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick at 157.

The province says 129 people have recovered, including nine related to the outbreak in Zone 5.

Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Sunday, 37,072 tests have been conducted. There are currently 26 active cases.

The province reported its second death connected to COVID-19 on Saturday. The province says the individual in the Campbellton region was in their 80s and had underlying health issues.

“This person was one of the cases connected to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 5 and had been a resident of the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville prior to being admitted to the hospital,” the province said in a statement Saturday.

The provincial government announced three new cases on Saturday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

