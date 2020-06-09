Essa man charged after riding bicycle the day after it was stolen: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Essa man has been charged after he was caught riding a bicycle that had reportedly been stolen a day prior, Nottawasaga OPP say.

According to police, a resident living on Armeda Clow Crescent reported that a bicycle was stolen from their garage on Friday morning.

The resident’s property is equipped with video surveillance, and the homeowner was able to provide police with footage, officers say.

Police checked the area but were unable to find the bike or suspect.

However, a day later, the same officer who responded to the bicycle theft was called to investigate a report of a suspicious person on Coulson Avenue in Angus.

Story continues below advertisement

The owner of the stolen bike had found the suspect and called police, OPP say.

Officers arrested the suspect and found more stolen property afterward.

Branden Dier, 20, from Essa, Ont., was subsequently charged with theft under $5,000, possession of break-in tools, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

Dier was held pending a bail hearing.