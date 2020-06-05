Cyclist, 11, facing ‘serious’ injuries following crash with truck in Essa, Ont.

An 11-year-old cyclist is facing “serious” injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in Essa, Ont., on Thursday night.
A Nottawasaga OPP officer was on patrol in the area of Elizabeth and Simcoe streets in Angus when they noticed a large gathering of people.
The officer then found an 11-year-old boy with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.
According to police, the pickup truck driver didn’t sustain any injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
