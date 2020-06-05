Cyclist, 11, facing ‘serious’ injuries following crash with truck in Essa, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old cyclist is facing “serious” injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in Essa, Ont., on Thursday night.

A Nottawasaga OPP officer was on patrol in the area of Elizabeth and Simcoe streets in Angus when they noticed a large gathering of people.

The officer then found an 11-year-old boy with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

According to police, the pickup truck driver didn’t sustain any injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.