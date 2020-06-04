34-year-old charged in Orillia, Ont., drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old from Oro-Medonte, Ont., has been charged in related to a drug-trafficking investigation in Orillia, OPP say.

On early Sunday morning, police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 12 when they stopped a vehicle and started a drug investigation.

Officers say they found crystal meth and other items related to drug-trafficking in relation to the investigation.

Police then charged Jennifer Cleaveley, 34, from Oro-Medonte, with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Cleaveley is scheduled to appear in Orillia court in August,

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

