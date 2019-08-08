Crime
Cyclist dies after crashing into a tree in The Blue Mountains: OPP

According to police, the man lost control of his mountain bike on Embryo Trail and collided with a tree.

A mountain biker has died after crashing into a tree at the Blue Mountain Resort on Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police and paramedics were called to the Orchard ski lift area on Scenic Caves Road to attend to a cyclist with serious injuries, officers say.

According to police, the man lost control of his mountain bike on Embryo Trail and collided with a tree.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, OPP say.

A post-mortem examination will take place in Toronto on Thursday to determine the cause of death, police add.

