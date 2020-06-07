Menu

Canada

11-year-old boy dead after being hit by pickup truck while cycling in Essa, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2020 12:09 pm
Updated June 7, 2020 12:12 pm
OPP said the crash happened on Thursday around 8:30 p.m.
OPP said the crash happened on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. Nick Westoll / Global News

ANGUS, Ont. — Provincial police west of Barrie say an 11-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while cycling.

Police said Sunday that the boy was pronounced dead after being in hospital since Thursday.

READ MORE: Cyclist, 11, facing ‘serious’ injuries following crash with truck in Essa, Ont.

They say the incident happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m., in Angus, Ont.

The boy was transported to a Toronto-area hospital by helicopter where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say they understand the community will be impacted by the incident and encouraged people to reach out for support.

Police said earlier this week that their investigation was ongoing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
