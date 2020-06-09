Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police make firearm trafficking arrest, show off 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 11:42 am
Updated June 9, 2020 11:58 am
Winnipeg police announce a firearms trafficking arrest and show off seized 3D-printed 'ghost guns'.

Winnipeg police are expected to have an arsenal of weapons — including 3D-printed “ghost guns” — on display Tuesday following a firearms trafficking arrest.

Police have said they will release more information at a 11 a.m. press press conference.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man busted with over $300,000 in guns

Global News will stream the media briefing live here.

While police haven’t yet elaborated on what they mean by “ghost guns”, previous reports by Global News have described them as unregistered homemade firearms, including 3D-printed guns and guns assembled from other gun parts that do not have a serial number.

Gun crimes in Winnipeg
Gun crimes in Winnipeg

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Winnipeg police Winnipeg crime Firearms Trafficking Winnipeg gun trafficking arrests winnipeg Illegal guns Winnipeg where to get illegal guns winnipeg Winnipeg Ghost Guns
