Winnipeg police make firearm trafficking arrest, show off 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are expected to have an arsenal of weapons — including 3D-printed “ghost guns” — on display Tuesday following a firearms trafficking arrest.

Police have said they will release more information at a 11 a.m. press press conference.

Global News will stream the media briefing live here.

While police haven’t yet elaborated on what they mean by “ghost guns”, previous reports by Global News have described them as unregistered homemade firearms, including 3D-printed guns and guns assembled from other gun parts that do not have a serial number.

3:58 Gun crimes in Winnipeg Gun crimes in Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement