Crime

Winnipeg man busted with over $300,000 in guns

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 1:57 pm
Winnipeg police display some of the seized weapons and ammunition.
Winnipeg police display some of the seized weapons and ammunition. Joe Scarpelli / Global News

A 41-year-old man is in custody after Winnipeg police found 73 guns along with thousands of rounds of ammunition at his St Boniface home.

Police said they were tipped off by the Canadian Border Service Agency in July when a silencer headed for Winnipeg from China was intercepted in the mail.

Officers raided a house on Almond Bay Oct. 16 and found a massive stash of guns, ammunition, body armour, and explosives.

The weapons alone have an estimated value of around $300,000, police said.

The seizure included more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as a wide range of guns, from pistols to shotguns to submachine guns.

Andrew Michael Krywonizka is facing a laundry list of charges, including 26 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was detained in custody.

