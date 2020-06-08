Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Three men arrested in alleged gun smuggling probe: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 8, 2020 5:33 pm
Hamilton police have arrested three men in a joint firearms importation investigation.
Hamilton police have arrested three men in a joint firearms importation investigation. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have arrested three men in a joint firearms importation investigation.

The OPP-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit began the probe late last month with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Hamilton Police Service Gangs and Weapons Enforcement Unit in an effort to target illegal firearm sales in the Hamilton area.

Investigators say at around 11:30 a.m. on June 5, officers set up surveillance at a commercial property near Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North and arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to buy four firearms.

READ MORE: Crash on Upper James Street sends motorcyclist to hospital: Hamilton police

Police say the man’s accomplices tried to flee the area in a vehicle but it ended up on the front lawn of a home near Kenilworth Avenue North and Vansitmart Avenue and two men were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers seized a loaded Glock handgun, cash and a small amount of fentanyl from the vehicle.

Trenton Dam, 20, of Hamilton, Ahmed Issak-Hussein, 19, of Stoney Creek, and Terrell Cooper, 20, of St. Catharines have been charged with numerous offences.

Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban
Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceHamilton PoliceU.S. Department of Homeland Securitygun smuggling probeimporting gunsjoint firearms importation investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers