Three men arrested in alleged gun smuggling probe: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have arrested three men in a joint firearms importation investigation.

The OPP-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit began the probe late last month with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Hamilton Police Service Gangs and Weapons Enforcement Unit in an effort to target illegal firearm sales in the Hamilton area.

Investigators say at around 11:30 a.m. on June 5, officers set up surveillance at a commercial property near Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North and arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to buy four firearms.

Police say the man’s accomplices tried to flee the area in a vehicle but it ended up on the front lawn of a home near Kenilworth Avenue North and Vansitmart Avenue and two men were arrested.

Officers seized a loaded Glock handgun, cash and a small amount of fentanyl from the vehicle.

Trenton Dam, 20, of Hamilton, Ahmed Issak-Hussein, 19, of Stoney Creek, and Terrell Cooper, 20, of St. Catharines have been charged with numerous offences.

