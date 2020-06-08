Menu

Crash on Upper James Street sends motorcyclist to hospital: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 9:17 am
Updated June 8, 2020 9:21 am
Hamilton police investigate a two-vehicle crash on Upper James Street between Twenty Road and Christopher Drive on June 8, 2020.
Hamilton police investigate a two-vehicle crash on Upper James Street between Twenty Road and Christopher Drive on June 8, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 46-year-old man was sent to hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Upper James Street, according to Hamilton police.

Officers closed off Upper James Street from Twenty Road to Christopher Drive around 6:30 a.m. upon arriving at the scene of the crash.

The injured man, sent to hospital with serious injuries, was the motorcycle rider, police say.

A stretch of Upper James Street will be closed for hours as a collision reconstruction unit investigates, according to police.

