Crash on Upper James Street sends motorcyclist to hospital: Hamilton police

A 46-year-old man was sent to hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Upper James Street, according to Hamilton police.

Officers closed off Upper James Street from Twenty Road to Christopher Drive around 6:30 a.m. upon arriving at the scene of the crash.

The injured man, sent to hospital with serious injuries, was the motorcycle rider, police say.

A stretch of Upper James Street will be closed for hours as a collision reconstruction unit investigates, according to police.

UPDATE: The road closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours. A 46-year-old male motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Collision Reconstruction investigating. #HamOnt https://t.co/CWGcYrWoOS — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 8, 2020

