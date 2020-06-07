4 arrested in connection with report of man swinging a machete in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Three men and one woman are facing charges in connection with a report of a man swinging a machete in Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to the first block of Tacoma Drive at 12:15 p.m. to reports of a man swinging a machete towards a vehicle and a person.

The four suspects were arrested and officers seized multiple knives, a canister of bear spray and a small quantity of drugs.

Police say all four suspects know one another and will appear in court at later dates.

A 33-year-old man is facing charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and breaches of court orders to not possess weapons.

Another 33-year-old male and an 18-year-old female will face charges of possession of cocaine, while a 29-year-old man will be charged with breaching a court order.