Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 arrested in connection with report of man swinging a machete in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 9:11 am
Updated June 7, 2020 9:13 am
Halifax police
Police say all four suspects know one another and will appear in court at later dates. Global News

Three men and one woman are facing charges in connection with a report of a man swinging a machete in Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to the first block of Tacoma Drive at 12:15 p.m. to reports of a man swinging a machete towards a vehicle and a person.

READ MORE: Police searching for suspect after man shot in the face in Dartmouth

The four suspects were arrested and officers seized multiple knives, a canister of bear spray and a small quantity of drugs.

Police say all four suspects know one another and will appear in court at later dates.

A 33-year-old man is facing charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and breaches of court orders to not possess weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 men injured in stabbing incident in Halifax, 1 man in custody

Another 33-year-old male and an 18-year-old female will face charges of possession of cocaine, while a 29-year-old man will be charged with breaching a court order.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthHRPMacheteTacoma Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers