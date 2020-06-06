2 men injured in stabbing incident in Halifax, 1 man in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Two men in their 40s were transported to hospital on Friday after being stabbed in the area of Creighton Street and Charles Street in Halifax.

At 4:53 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident. Police say they were in the area and a member saw a fight on the road and went to investigate.

“The investigation revealed that two men who are known to each other were standing outside talking when they were approached by a group of 3-4 adult men,” police said in a statement.

“An argument ensued and then one man who had been in the larger group began physically assaulting the other two men with a knife.”

According to police, the suspect and two victims know each other.

A 43-year-old man and 47-year-old man were transported to hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police also arrested a 43-year-old Halifax man at the scene. He remains in custody.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on this incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.