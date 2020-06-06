2 men injured in stabbing incident in Halifax, 1 man in custody

Two men in their 40s were transported to hospital on Friday after being stabbed in the area of Creighton Street and Charles Street in Halifax.
At 4:53 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident. Police say they were in the area and a member saw a fight on the road and went to investigate.
“The investigation revealed that two men who are known to each other were standing outside talking when they were approached by a group of 3-4 adult men,” police said in a statement.
“An argument ensued and then one man who had been in the larger group began physically assaulting the other two men with a knife.”
According to police, the suspect and two victims know each other.
A 43-year-old man and 47-year-old man were transported to hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police also arrested a 43-year-old Halifax man at the scene. He remains in custody.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information on this incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.
