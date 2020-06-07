Police searching for suspect after man shot in the face in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

A man was treated in hospital Saturday afternoon after someone shot him in the face, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to reports of a man arriving at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his face at around 4 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ escaped inmate now in custody after warning from Nova Scotia RCMP

Police say they’re investigating a report that the incident happened on Leaman Drive in Dartmouth at around 3 p.m.

Officers believe the man was shot at from a four-door black sedan.

READ MORE: 2 men injured in stabbing incident in Halifax, 1 man in custody

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement