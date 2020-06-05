‘Dangerous’ escaped inmate now in custody after warning from Nova Scotia RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP announced Saturday that an inmate described as “dangerous” has been found and taken into custody.

Kevin Clarke-McNeil escaped the Northeast Correctional Facility around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to an emergency alert issued provincewide.

The alert said Clarke-McNeil is serving time on “serious criminal charges,” including attempted murder. It added that he may have been heading to the Halifax area.

A screenshot of an emergency alert sent to Nova Scotia residents on June 5, 2020. Screenshot via Global News

The Northeast Correctional Facility is less than a two-hour drive from Halifax.

There was a heavy police presence in the area between Coalburn and Priestville as RCMP searched for Clarke-McNeil.

The Nova Scotia Justice Department said Clarke-McNeil is originally from Ontario and has been incarcerated at the facility since December 2019.

He was previously incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, and in December 2019 Clarke-McNeil was charged in relation to an assault of a 46-year-old male inmate by 15 people at the facility.

According to the police, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The department said Correctional Services will conduct a full review of the incident.

Nova Scotia RCMP said more information will be provided following the arrest.