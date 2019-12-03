Menu

Crime

Inmate at Joyceville institution left with life-threatening injuries after assault

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 9:30 am
Joyceville Institution's penitentiary squad, with help from Kingston police and OPP officers, is investigating a serious assault that left an inmate with life-threatening injuries.
Joyceville Institution's penitentiary squad, with help from Kingston police and OPP officers, is investigating a serious assault that left an inmate with life-threatening injuries. CKWS
An inmate at Joyceville Institution was left with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in the penitentiary over the weekend.
The OPP’s penitentiary squad responded to the prison on Dec. 1 around 4:30 p.m. after Correctional Service Canada reported a 43-year-old inmate had been found with life-threatening injuries.
The inmate, who OPP have not identified, was transported to hospital by ambulance, although OPP did not specify which hospital.
The investigation is being led by the OPP’s penitentiary squad with help from Kingston police and the East Region OPP crime unit.
Story continues below advertisement
OPP refused to release any more information about the incident.
