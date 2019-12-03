Inmate at Joyceville institution left with life-threatening injuries after assault

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate at Joyceville Institution was left with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in the penitentiary over the weekend.

The OPP’s penitentiary squad responded to the prison on Dec. 1 around 4:30 p.m. after Correctional Service Canada reported a 43-year-old inmate had been found with life-threatening injuries.

The inmate, who OPP have not identified, was transported to hospital by ambulance, although OPP did not specify which hospital.

The investigation is being led by the OPP’s penitentiary squad with help from Kingston police and the East Region OPP crime unit.

OPP refused to release any more information about the incident.