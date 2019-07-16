Inmates apprehended for allegedly smuggling contraband at Kingston’s Joyceville Institution
A A
Correctional officers at Joyceville Institution have seized a large quantity of contraband.
Correctional Service Canada says several inmates were apprehended while trying to smuggle hundreds of grams of tobacco and marijuana into the prison on July 14.
READ MORE: Prison farm supporter worries new Kingston farms may exploit prison labour
The institutional value of the items seized is estimated to be over $26,000.
Correctional officials are currently investigating the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.