July 16, 2019 2:21 pm

Inmates apprehended for allegedly smuggling contraband at Kingston’s Joyceville Institution

By Online Reporter  Global News

Correctional officials stopped several inmates allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into the prison.

Correctional officers at Joyceville Institution have seized a large quantity of contraband.

Correctional Service Canada says several inmates were apprehended while trying to smuggle hundreds of grams of tobacco and marijuana into the prison on July 14.

The institutional value of the items seized is estimated to be over $26,000.

Correctional officials are currently investigating the incident.

