Crime

Homicide team called to Surrey after man’s body found

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 1:50 pm
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to an area of Bridgeview Drive in Surrey.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to an area of Bridgeview Drive in Surrey. Clayton Little/Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to Surrey, B.C., after a man’s body was found Thursday evening.

The local detachment;s mental-health outreach unit was conducting foot patrols in the 11300-block of Bridgeview Drive just after 8 p.m. when they made the discovery. The cause of death was deemed suspicious.

READ MORE: Homicide team investigating after woman in her 20s found dying near Boston Bar

Police are not providing any other details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or to contact them by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

