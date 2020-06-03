Menu

Homicide team deployed to Boston Bar after person dies on side of Highway 1

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 9:08 pm
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Boston Bar, B.C. where someone was found with fatal injuries on the side of Highway 1.
THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Boston Bar, where someone was found with fatal injuries on the side of Highway 1.

Police say RCMP was called to the scene around 4:15 a.m., when someone reported a body lying on the side of the road.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probing woman’s suspicious death in Surrey

Officers arrived to find the victim with critical injuries. The person died at the scene.

Police have not released the age or sex of the victim, nor the nature of their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Oliver, B.C. man charged in murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar
Oliver, B.C. man charged in murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar
