Homicide team deployed to Boston Bar after person dies on side of Highway 1

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Boston Bar, where someone was found with fatal injuries on the side of Highway 1.

Police say RCMP was called to the scene around 4:15 a.m., when someone reported a body lying on the side of the road.

Officers arrived to find the victim with critical injuries. The person died at the scene.

Police have not released the age or sex of the victim, nor the nature of their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

