Firearm pointed at officer during foot chase: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a patrol officer had to take cover after a firearm was pointed at them during a foot chase.

Police say they were called to a reported disturbance on Hilliard Street on Wednesday morning where a firearm was allegedly seen.

Officers say several people ran away when they arrived.

During the chase, police say a man pointed a firearm at the officer.

The officer was able to safely take cover before apprehending the man and two other people with the help of other arriving officers, police say.

Police say a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and bear spray were seized.

A 15-year-old boy is facing 16 charges. Police say the majority are related to possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 24-year-old man is facing two charges of possessing bear spray.

No charges were laid against the third person.