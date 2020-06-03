Menu

Canada

Hafford, Sask., man with history of possessing child pornography arrested with new charges

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 4:53 pm
What is child cyber exploitation?
WATCH: Stephen Sauer, director of Cybertip.ca, which is operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, explains the forms child cyber exploitation can take.

A four-month police investigation into the possession of child pornography has resulted in the arrest of a 55-year-old man from Hafford, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the investigation began in February after they received “many complaints about a person accessing child pornography through a popular internet browser.”

On Tuesday, police arrested Kelly Beleznay at his home in Hafford and charged him with possessing and accessing child pornography.

Beleznay has a history of possessing child pornography.

In 2014, he was sentenced in Saskatoon provincial court to three years behind bars — two years for possessing child pornography, plus a year for making it available through the internet.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown opposed his release on Wednesday. He remains in custody until June 5 for a bail hearing.

Hafford is located about 70 kilometres east of North Battleford.

Online child exploitation in Durham increases during pandemic
