Canada

Man dead after truck rolls into slough near Paradise Hill, Sask.: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 5:49 pm
Paradise Hill is located 284 kilometers northwest of Saskatoon.
Maidstone RCMP say a 56-year-old man is dead after truck rolled into a slough west of Paradise Hill, Sask. Google Maps

RCMP say a man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover around 10 km west of Paradise Hill, Sask.

A Ford F-150 was reported on its roof in a slough at 1:30 a.m. on June 1, according to a news release.

READ MORE: Crash near Pense, Sask., claims life of 19-year-old Alberta man

The 56-year-old driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

Maidstone RCMP said its preliminary investigation reveals the truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it lost control, rolled and came to rest in the slough.

READ MORE: 2 dead after crash on Highway 41 near Aberdeen, Sask.

A section of Highway 3 was closed for over seven hours during an investigation by a traffic reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service. It has since reopened to traffic.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Paradise Hill is around 260 km northwest of Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police urge drivers, pedestrians to ‘be aware’ in order to prevent collisions
