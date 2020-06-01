Man dead after truck rolls into slough near Paradise Hill, Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover around 10 km west of Paradise Hill, Sask.

A Ford F-150 was reported on its roof in a slough at 1:30 a.m. on June 1, according to a news release.

The 56-year-old driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

Maidstone RCMP said its preliminary investigation reveals the truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it lost control, rolled and came to rest in the slough.

A section of Highway 3 was closed for over seven hours during an investigation by a traffic reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service. It has since reopened to traffic.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Paradise Hill is around 260 km northwest of Saskatoon.

