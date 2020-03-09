Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man killed, another injured in separate Saskatchewan snowmobile crashes

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 5:00 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said one man was killed and a second has life-threatening injuries after two separate snowmobile crashes.
Saskatchewan RCMP said one man was killed and a second has life-threatening injuries after two separate snowmobile crashes. Global News

One person is dead and another was seriously injured in two separate snowmobile crashes in Saskatchewan.

RCMP said the first collision happened Friday roughly five kilometres north of Emma Lake.

READ MORE: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on snowy covered Saskatchewan highway

Related News

The snowmobiler had been snowmobiling with friends in the afternoon when they became separated, police reported.

Friends of the 48-year-old man began to search for him and found him dead hours later just off the trail, police said.

His name has not been released.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to take place in the coming days.

READ MORE: 2 Saskatchewan snowmobilers die in separate crashes over the weekend — RCMP

The second snowmobile crash happened Saturday afternoon in Wollaston Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no update on his current condition.

Police said they continue to investigate both crashes.

Staying safe while snowmobiling
Staying safe while snowmobiling
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPSnowmobileSnowmobile CrashWollaston LakeFatal Snowmobile CrashEmma LakeWollaston Lake SaskatchewanEmma Lake Fatal Snowmobile CrashEmma Lake SaskatchewanEmma Lake Snowmobile CrashWollaston Lake Snowmobile Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.