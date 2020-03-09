Man killed, another injured in separate Saskatchewan snowmobile crashes

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another was seriously injured in two separate snowmobile crashes in Saskatchewan.

RCMP said the first collision happened Friday roughly five kilometres north of Emma Lake.

The snowmobiler had been snowmobiling with friends in the afternoon when they became separated, police reported.

Friends of the 48-year-old man began to search for him and found him dead hours later just off the trail, police said.

His name has not been released.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to take place in the coming days.

The second snowmobile crash happened Saturday afternoon in Wollaston Lake.

Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no update on his current condition.

Police said they continue to investigate both crashes.

