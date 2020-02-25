2 Saskatchewan snowmobilers die in separate crashes over the weekend: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Saskatchewan snowmobilers lost their lives over the weekend, according to RCMP.

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 44-year-old man involved in a single snowmobile collision in the RM of Fertile Valley died sometime before 9 p.m. on Friday night.

A 33-year-old man involved in a single snowmobile crash east of Archerwill died sometime before 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, police say.

RCMP say they believe alcohol may have been a factor.

Police are reminding snowmobilers to obey all trail signs and speed limits and to wear proper snowmobile attire, including a helmet, and to never ride impaired.

