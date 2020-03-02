4 snowmobilers drive into Georgian Bay, treated for hypothermia

Send this page to someone via email

Four snowmobilers drove into Georgian Bay off of Beausoleil Island, Ont., on Saturday and were treated for hypothermia, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., officers say they received a report from a cottager in the area who witnessed people in the water off the south tip of Beausoleil Island.

Police say they arrived before other emergency services and helped the four individuals on three machines, who had driven into heavy slush and open water.

According to officers, one snowmobile got stranded on an ice chunk after rescuing itself onto the piece of ice.

The wet and cold snowmobilers were rescued and transported to a Simcoe County paramedic unit to be treated for hypothermia, police say. They were subsequently released.

Officers say alcohol wasn’t a factor in this incident but that ice unfamiliarity was.

OPP are reminding residents that ice surface travel is always risky and that no ice is safe.

“Ice surface users should check with local businesses or snowmobile clubs to learn of area ice conditions,” police say.