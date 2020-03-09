1 killed, 2 injured in crash on snowy covered Saskatchewan highway

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said roads were covered with snow at the time of a fatal crash on Highway 155 north of Green Lake, Sask., on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle when it attempted to pass a semi-tractor-trailer.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her name was not released by RCMP.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, along with a youth who was a passenger in the southbound vehicle, were taken to hospital in Meadow Lake and then to Saskatoon.

Police said both were reported to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

Visibility was poor at the time, and police added alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

RCMP said they continue to investigate.

Green Lake is roughly 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

