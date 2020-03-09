Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on snowy covered Saskatchewan highway

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 3:42 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle when it attempted to pass a semi-tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon on Highway 155.
Saskatchewan RCMP said a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle when it attempted to pass a semi-tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon on Highway 155. File / Global News

RCMP said roads were covered with snow at the time of a fatal crash on Highway 155 north of Green Lake, Sask., on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle when it attempted to pass a semi-tractor-trailer.

Related News

READ MORE: Second victim of fatal Regina car crash dies in hospital

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her name was not released by RCMP.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, along with a youth who was a passenger in the southbound vehicle, were taken to hospital in Meadow Lake and then to Saskatoon.

Police said both were reported to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after pedestrian collision involving semi by Lashburn, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

Visibility was poor at the time, and police added alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

RCMP said they continue to investigate.

Green Lake is roughly 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Saved by seatbelts: Mother shares survival story as SGI urges public to buckle up
Saved by seatbelts: Mother shares survival story as SGI urges public to buckle up
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPGreen LakeGreen Lake RCMPHighway 155Green Lake SaskatchewanHighway 155 Fatal CollisionHighway 155 Fatal CrashSaskatchewan Highway 155Saskatchewan Highway 155 Fatal CollisionSaskatchewan Highway 155 Fatal CrashSnow Covered Highway
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.