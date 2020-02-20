Additional impaired driving charges after man injured in Saskatchewan crash dies

Send this page to someone via email

A man now faces two charges of impaired driving causing death after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 41 near Aberdeen, Sask., last month.

Charges were upgraded against Tyler Seeley after a 74-year-old man injured in the crash died in hospital late last week, Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli confirmed on Thursday.

Seeley is now facing two counts each of impaired driving causing death, driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The collision on Jan. 23 injured Seeley’s four-year-old passenger and also killed a 67-year-old woman.

Aberdeen is approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

