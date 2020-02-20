Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Additional impaired driving charges after man injured in Saskatchewan crash dies

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 7:46 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 8:02 pm
Tyler Seeley is facing new impaired driving charges after a fatal crash near Aberdeen, Sask., last month.
Tyler Seeley is facing new impaired driving charges after a fatal crash near Aberdeen, Sask., last month. Facebook

A man now faces two charges of impaired driving causing death after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 41 near Aberdeen, Sask., last month.

Charges were upgraded against Tyler Seeley after a 74-year-old man injured in the crash died in hospital late last week, Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli confirmed on Thursday.

Related News

READ MORE: Aberdeen, Sask. man charged with impaired driving in fatal crash appears in court

Seeley is now facing two counts each of impaired driving causing death, driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The collision on Jan. 23 injured Seeley’s four-year-old passenger and also killed a 67-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Woman killed in crash on Highway 41 near Saskatoon

Aberdeen is approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement
Alleged impaired driver crashes into power pole, thousands lose power in Saskatoon
Alleged impaired driver crashes into power pole, thousands lose power in Saskatoon
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPImpaired DrivingFatal CrashSaskatoon CourtSaskatoon RCMPAberdeenHighway 41Aberdeen SaskatchewanTyler Seeley
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.