Omemee man charged with impaired driving after found asleep at wheel in Peterborough parking lot

An Omemee man faces impaired driving charges after Peterborough police say he was found asleep in a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
Peterborough Police Service said around 6:50 a.m., officers were called to a Brock Street parking lot to check on the wellbeing of a driver.
Officers located a vehicle that was still running and a man who was allegedly “slumped over” in the driver’s seat.
Police were able to rouse the driver and detected an odour of alcohol on the man’s breath.
A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police allege.
Brandon Thomas Fisher, 23, of Highway 7, Omemee, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
Fisher was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 17.
