Crime

Impaired charge laid after driver found asleep in vehicle atop snowbank in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 4:32 pm
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police car file image. Global News File

A Port Hope man faces impaired driving charges after police say they located a vehicle atop a snowbank in Peterborough early Monday.

At around 1:45 a.m., Peterborough police say they received a call from a concerned citizen about the vehicle in the area of Florence Drive and Goodwin Terrace.

READ MORE: 2 charged with impaired driving during RIDE checks in Peterborough: police

Officers located the vehicle on a snowbank and two occupants in the front seats, who were reportedly asleep. Officers woke the driver up and detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath

Police say a subsequent breath sample allegedly revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Adam Mitchell Massey, 40, of Kelly Crescent, Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with alcohol, as well as operation with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Massey was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 26.

