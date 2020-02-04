Impaired charge laid after driver found asleep in vehicle atop snowbank in Peterborough: police

A Port Hope man faces impaired driving charges after police say they located a vehicle atop a snowbank in Peterborough early Monday.
At around 1:45 a.m., Peterborough police say they received a call from a concerned citizen about the vehicle in the area of Florence Drive and Goodwin Terrace.
Officers located the vehicle on a snowbank and two occupants in the front seats, who were reportedly asleep. Officers woke the driver up and detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath
Police say a subsequent breath sample allegedly revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Adam Mitchell Massey, 40, of Kelly Crescent, Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with alcohol, as well as operation with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.
Massey was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 26.
