Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged with impaired driving during RIDE checks in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 4:16 pm
Peterborough police conducted RIDE checks throughout the city on the weekend.
Peterborough police conducted RIDE checks throughout the city on the weekend. Global News Peterborough

Two men face impaired driving charges following RIDE spot checks in Peterborough on Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service said officers were conducting various RIDE checks from 5 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: 5 drivers charged with impaired driving in Peterborough County, OPP says

Officers determined two drivers were under the influence of alcohol during investigations.

Brian McArthur, 46, of Cameron Street in Peterborough was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus. No details of the incident were released.

Nicholas Newton, 23, of Roseneath was charged with impaired driving and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Police said during the eight-hour of RIDE check patrols:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 660 vehicles were stopped.
  • 83 roadside tests were administered (approved screening device test).
  • One driver registered a “fail” on the approved screening device.
  • Two drivers had breathalyzer tests administered at the police station.
  • Four drivers received provincial offence tests for offences under the Highway Traffic Act.
Calgary police expanded mandatory screening in attempt to lower impaired driving
Calgary police expanded mandatory screening in attempt to lower impaired driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceImpairedRIDE check
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.