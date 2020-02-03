2 charged with impaired driving during RIDE checks in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face impaired driving charges following RIDE spot checks in Peterborough on Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service said officers were conducting various RIDE checks from 5 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday.

Officers determined two drivers were under the influence of alcohol during investigations.

Brian McArthur, 46, of Cameron Street in Peterborough was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus. No details of the incident were released.

Nicholas Newton, 23, of Roseneath was charged with impaired driving and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Police said during the eight-hour of RIDE check patrols:

660 vehicles were stopped.

83 roadside tests were administered (approved screening device test).

One driver registered a “fail” on the approved screening device.

Two drivers had breathalyzer tests administered at the police station.

Four drivers received provincial offence tests for offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

