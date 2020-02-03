5 drivers charged with impaired driving in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were charged with impaired driving in separate incidents during weekend patrols by Peterborough County OPP.

On Friday, police laid charges in three separate incidents. The first was around 12:30 p.m. during a traffic complaint on Highway 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough. According to OPP, officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Oleh Molodtsov, 42, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 19.

Then, at 8:15 p.m., police say officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of Peterborough. OPP say officers determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

Davis Skala, 32, of Tiny Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (heroin).

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5.

Around the same time, in Douro-Dummer Township, officers reportedly responded to a traffic complaint on County Road 6. OPP say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Tracy Taylor, 50, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 12.

On Saturday at around 5 a.m., OPP say officers responded to a traffic complaint on Elm Street in Norwood. The driver was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Tyler McConnell, 22, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 4.

Then, around 6:15 p.m., OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 4 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. OPP say the uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Rayment, 62, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He was released and will appear in court on Feb. 27.

2:02 Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis