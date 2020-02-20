Drug-impaired driving charge laid after crash involving school bus: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police have charged a man with impaired driving after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to Forest Hill Road and Glenridge Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning where the empty bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

Police say nobody was seriously injured in the collision, but a man who was driving one of the vehicles was arrested.

Roger Funovitz, 32, of St. Catharines has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs and driving with a suspended licence.

