Niagara police still looking for male suspects, car connected to September shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say they’re still looking for two suspects connected to a September shooting in downtown St. Catharines that left six people injured.

Investigators have released new photos of a suspect and a four-door Chevy they believe was involved.

The shooting happened outside Karma nightclub on St. Paul Street, near Highway 406, at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Four men and two women between the ages of 31 and 48 were treated in hospital. Two of the victims were taken to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are looking for help from the public in identifying the two unknown suspects and the registered owner of the Chevy Cruze.

Niagara police are looking for the registered owner of a Chevy Cruze connected to a shooting outside of Karma nightclub in St Catharines. Niagara Regional Police

The first suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket with black shoulders, dark pants and dark shoes. The second suspect was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, lighter-coloured pants and dark running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara police say a suspect connected to a shooting in St. Catharines was wearing a blue and black North Face Jacket. Niagara Regional Police Niagara police say a suspect connected to a shooting in St. Catharines was wearing all black clothing. Niagara Regional Police

Investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9451 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Media Release – Weapon – Police search for 2 suspects following St. Catharines Shooting – Update 1 – Photoshttps://t.co/8zlM8FVOA5 pic.twitter.com/VVINkQ3Vux — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) February 20, 2020