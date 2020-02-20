Menu

Crime

Niagara police still looking for male suspects, car connected to September shooting

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 2:36 pm
Police in St. Catharines have released new images of a suspect vehicle and an individual believed to be connected to a shooting in the city's downtown in September.
Police in St. Catharines have released new images of a suspect vehicle and an individual believed to be connected to a shooting in the city's downtown in September.

Niagara Regional Police say they’re still looking for two suspects connected to a September shooting in downtown St. Catharines that left six people injured.

Investigators have released new photos of a suspect and a four-door Chevy they believe was involved.

The shooting happened outside Karma nightclub on St. Paul Street, near Highway 406, at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Four men and two women between the ages of 31 and 48 were treated in hospital. Two of the victims were taken to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are looking for help from the public in identifying the two unknown suspects and the registered owner of the Chevy Cruze.

Niagara police are looking for the registered owner of a Chevy Cruze connected to a shooting outside of Karma nightclub in St Catharines.
Niagara police are looking for the registered owner of a Chevy Cruze connected to a shooting outside of Karma nightclub in St Catharines.

The first suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket with black shoulders, dark pants and dark shoes. The second suspect was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, lighter-coloured pants and dark running shoes.

Niagara police say a suspect connected to a shooting in St. Catharines was wearing a blue and black North Face Jacket.
Niagara police say a suspect connected to a shooting in St. Catharines was wearing a blue and black North Face Jacket.
Niagara police say a suspect connected to a shooting in St. Catharines was wearing all black clothing.
Niagara police say a suspect connected to a shooting in St. Catharines was wearing all black clothing.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9451 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

