6 injured after shooting in downtown St. Catharines, police say

Niagara Regional Police say six people have been injured after a shooting in downtown St. Catharines.

Stephanie Sabourin, a spokesperson with the police service, said in an update on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area around Karma nightclub on St. Paul Street, near Highway 406, at around 2:30 a.m.

Sabourin said as of early Sunday, it was believe six people were injured after a shooting occurred.

She said two of the victims were taken to out-of-town hospitals. The extent of the people’s injuries weren’t clear.

As of Sunday morning, Sabourin said there wasn’t a suspect descripton.

Anyone with information was asked to call Niagara Regional Police.

