Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman in critical condition after pedestrian collision involving semi by Lashburn, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 1:58 pm
A semi-truck struck two vehicles, including a driver who was standing on the roadway on Saturday, Maidstone RCMP said.
A semi-truck struck two vehicles, including a driver who was standing on the roadway on Saturday, Maidstone RCMP said. File / Global News

RCMP say a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a semi-truck around three kilometres east of Lashburn, Sask., this past weekend.

The pedestrian collision on Highway 16 was reported at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Related News

READ MORE: Additional impaired driving charges after man injured in Saskatchewan crash dies

At the time, two drivers were outside their vehicles exchanging information after being involved in a rear-end collision, according to a press release.

Maidstone RCMP said a semi-truck attempted to swerve around the crash scene, however, it struck both vehicles and one driver standing on the roadway.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Lloydminster and later airlifted to Edmonton. She remains in critical condition, according to RCMP on Monday.

Visibility was near zero at the time of the collision due to high winds and heavy snow, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Woman killed in crash on Highway 41 near Saskatoon

No other injuries were reported.

Police are thanking the public who provided assistance and are looking for the owners of jackets and other belongings that were left behind. Owners of the items can contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.

Lashburn is approximately 240 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

March starts windy and cool in Saskatchewan
March starts windy and cool in Saskatchewan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPSask WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherSask HighwaysHighway 16Pedestrian CollisionCritical ConditionSemiMaidstone RCMPLashburnLashburn Saskatchewan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.