Woman in critical condition after pedestrian collision involving semi by Lashburn, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a semi-truck around three kilometres east of Lashburn, Sask., this past weekend.

The pedestrian collision on Highway 16 was reported at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 29.

READ MORE: Additional impaired driving charges after man injured in Saskatchewan crash dies

At the time, two drivers were outside their vehicles exchanging information after being involved in a rear-end collision, according to a press release.

Maidstone RCMP said a semi-truck attempted to swerve around the crash scene, however, it struck both vehicles and one driver standing on the roadway.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Lloydminster and later airlifted to Edmonton. She remains in critical condition, according to RCMP on Monday.

Visibility was near zero at the time of the collision due to high winds and heavy snow, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Woman killed in crash on Highway 41 near Saskatoon

No other injuries were reported.

Police are thanking the public who provided assistance and are looking for the owners of jackets and other belongings that were left behind. Owners of the items can contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.

Lashburn is approximately 240 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

2:47 March starts windy and cool in Saskatchewan March starts windy and cool in Saskatchewan