Woman killed in crash on Highway 41 near Saskatoon

One person was killed and three other people, including a young child, were injured after a two-vehicle crash east of Saskatoon.

RCMP said the collision between northbound and southbound trucks on Highway 41 happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday south of Aberdeen.

A passenger in the southbound truck, a 67-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by police.

The driver of the truck, a 74-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, Saskatoon RCMP said.

Police said the driver of the northbound truck, a 34-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A four-year-old passenger in the truck was flown to hospital by STARS air ambulance. There is no word on the passenger’s condition.

Police said no further updates or information is being released at this time.

The highway was closed for several hours while police carried out their investigation. It has since re-opened to traffic.

Aberdeen is roughly 35 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

