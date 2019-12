Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man is dead after a pedestrian collision on Circle Drive on Friday afternoon.

The crash near the Taylor Street East exit occurred at roughly 3 p.m., Saskatoon police said.

READ MORE: Four in hospital after overnight crash in Saskatoon

The pedestrian involved was declared dead at the scene. His name and age were not released.

Motorists are asked to avoid the southbound lanes of Circle Drive until further notice.

READ MORE: Motorist facing charges after moving barricade to an active crime scene in Saskatoon

The collision analyst unit is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement