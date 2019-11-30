Four in hospital after overnight crash in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are in hospital after a crash on 22nd Street West in Saskatoon.

In a statement, police said a van struck a cement pillar of the pedestrian overpass near the Shaw Centre shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by the fire department, police said.

Three people with serious injuries were taken to hospital by paramedics. A passenger who had suffered minor injuries was taken to hospital by the police.

Police said all injured parties were adults.

Authorities said there would be traffic restrictions due to the investigation, but the the west-bound lane remained open.