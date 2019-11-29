Man killed in crash on Highway 21 near Eatonia, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Leader RCMP said the weather is considered a factor in a fatal crash on Thursday evening that left one man dead.

Police said a 34-year-old man was found trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle after a crash between a car and a semi at around 6 p.m. on Highway 21 south of Eatonia, Sask.

CPR was performed by first responders until he could be extracted and taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

His name has not been released by police.

The highway was closed for over 10 hours while police investigated. It has since re-opened.

Police said it was snowing in Leader at the time of the crash.

Eatonia is roughly 245 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

