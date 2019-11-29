Menu

Canada

Man killed in crash on Highway 21 near Eatonia, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 12:08 pm
Man charged after police pursuits, holding machete to his throat: RCMP
RCMP said it was snowing in Leader, Sask., at the time of a crash between a car and a semi. Global News

Leader RCMP said the weather is considered a factor in a fatal crash on Thursday evening that left one man dead.

Police said a 34-year-old man was found trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle after a crash between a car and a semi at around 6 p.m. on Highway 21 south of Eatonia, Sask.

CPR was performed by first responders until he could be extracted and taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

His name has not been released by police.

The highway was closed for over 10 hours while police investigated. It has since re-opened.

Police said it was snowing in Leader at the time of the crash.

Eatonia is roughly 245 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashSask RCMPSnowCollisionHighway 21Leader RCMPEatoniaEatonia SaskatchewanHighway 21 Saskatchewan
