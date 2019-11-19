Woman killed in Highway 2 crash north of Wakaw, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash north of Wakaw, Sask., RCMP said.

The collision happened on Highway 2, roughly two kilometres north of the community.

Police said a 19-year-old woman driving southbound was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital by paramedics with what were reported to be serious injuries, Mounties said.

A girl who was a passenger in the second vehicle was not injured.

Police said the cause of the collision has yet to be determined, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Road conditions were wet and visibility clear at the time of the collision, Wakaw RCMP added.

