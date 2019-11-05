GoFundMe campaign set up for Sask. couple injured in highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan woman is in hospital in critical condition after a highway crash Nov. 2.

Ashley and Matt Klassen – a couple from Christopher Lake – were driving to Regina for the Roughrider game when they were involved in a head-on collision 15 kilometers north of Prince Albert on Highway Two around 8 a.m.

RCMP said a car going northbound crossed the centre lane and hit their vehicle.

Matt is recovering in a Prince Albert hospital. He has a bruised kidney, but is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the car was also hurt.

Ashley, however, is in serious condition at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

“[She] had to go in for surgery for internal bleeding and hasn’t woken up since,” said long-time family friend Megan Shmigelski.

“She’s had strokes – she’s supposed to go for another surgery actually – it’s devastating – it’s not Ashley anymore.”

To make things worse, Ashley’s dad passed away a week ago after a 15-year battle with brain cancer.

“The family is still grieving that as well,” Shmigelski said.

Late Sunday after a hospital visit, Shmigelski organized a GoFundMe campaign to support the couple – who also has a one-year-old boy – and their family.

“Glad I found something I can help with, because I felt really helpless in that room,” she said.

As of Tuesday afternoon it’s raised more than $10,000.

“They’re just a very generous and kind family and they’re never going to ask for help,” Shmigelski said. “They’re also never going to leave her side and I knew they were all taking time – unpaid time – off of work.”

“They’re a very close family and I know that’s going to help her more than anything is having her family right there with her,” she said.

RCMP said the crash is still under investigation.