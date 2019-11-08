Icy roads possible factor in multiple crashes around Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Icy roads may be factors in at least three crashes in and around Saskatoon on Friday morning, police said.

The most serious crash reported so far happened just outside of Saskatoon.

Freezing rain warning issued for parts of Saskatchewan

Warman RCMP said two vehicles collided on Highway 14, roughly 11 kilometres west of the city.

Two people were injured, one seriously, RCMP said.

The highway is closed and traffic is currently being detoured.

Saskatoon police have responded to a least two crashes in the city, both on Circle Drive.

The first happened near 33rd Street during the morning commute and involved multiple vehicles.

The second happened near Taylor Drive when a vehicle rolled over in the northbound lanes, police said.

No injuries have yet been reported in either incident.

Police said they are reminding drivers to slow down and give themselves more time to reach their destination.

City officials said crews were out overnight applying salt to prevent icing on high-traffic priority streets, and 16 sanders continue to apply salt on roads.

For drivers heading out on provincial highways, the latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.