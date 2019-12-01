Motorist facing charges after moving barricade to an active crime scene in Saskatoon

It was a tough 12 hours for Saskatoon Police and first responders over the weekend.
After responding to the first of two serious collisions on Friday night, a motorist was charged for allegedly moving a barricade and driving towards an active investigation area.
According to a tweet from the SPS Traffic Unit on Saturday morning, a motorist exited his car, moved a barricade and drove in the direction of an active police investigation.
The motorist was been charged with tampering with a traffic sign and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Emergency personnel want to remind residents to please obey road closures during emergencies.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS