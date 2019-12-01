Menu

Crime

Motorist facing charges after moving barricade to an active crime scene in Saskatoon

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 2:09 pm
Updated December 1, 2019 2:13 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

It was a tough 12 hours for Saskatoon Police and first responders over the weekend.

After responding to the first of two serious collisions on Friday night, a motorist was charged for allegedly moving a barricade and driving towards an active investigation area.

According to a tweet from the SPS Traffic Unit on Saturday morning, a motorist exited his car, moved a barricade and drove in the direction of an active police investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The motorist was been charged with tampering with a traffic sign and driving on the wrong side of the road.

READ MORE: Man struck by vehicle near Confederation Mall

Emergency personnel want to remind residents to please obey road closures during emergencies.

 

 

