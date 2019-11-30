Man struck by vehicle near Confederation Mall

Saskatoon police said that a 38-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive on Friday evening.
Police said, in a statement, that officers responded to a call after 6 p.m on Friday when a man suffered serious injuries after being struck near the Confederation Shopping Centre. As of Saturday morning he is in serious but stable condition.
Police collision analysts are investigating.
All traffic restrictions have been lifted.
READ MORE: Man struck by car in Saskatoon
COMMENTS