Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man struck by vehicle near Confederation Mall

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 11:47 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police said that a 38-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive on Friday evening.

Police said, in a statement, that officers responded to a call after 6 p.m on Friday when a man suffered serious injuries after being struck near the Confederation Shopping Centre. As of Saturday morning he is in serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: Four in hospital after overnight crash in Saskatoon

Police collision analysts are investigating.

All traffic restrictions have been lifted.

READ MORE: Man struck by car in Saskatoon

Story continues below advertisement
CarSaskatoonYXEConfederation DriveHit By CarLaurier DriveConfederation SCSaskatoon man hit by car
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.