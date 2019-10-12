Man struck by car in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man was struck by a car and injured in Saskatoon on Saturday night.

Police and the Medavie Health Service were called to the 800 block of Confederation Drive just before 10 p.m.

According to a statement, the man was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police told Global News that the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

