Canada

Man struck by car in Saskatoon

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 1:02 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

A 20-year-old man was struck by a car and injured in Saskatoon on Saturday night.

Police and the Medavie Health Service were called to the 800 block of Confederation Drive just before 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Car thief escapes Saskatoon police

According to a statement, the man was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police told Global News that the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

