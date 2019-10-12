Car thief escapes Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police chased but were unable to catch a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to a statement, police responded to a call of a car alarm on the 500 block of Avenue I South shortly after 1 a.m. An older Jeep Cherokee was observed leaving the area and seen again near Avenue C and 36th Street.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle using tire deflation devices but the suspect continued almost 10 kilometres with three flat tires to Clarence Avenue and Wilson Crescent, where he abandoned the vehicle.

A police canine team was unable to locate the suspect, who remains at large.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

