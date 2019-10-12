Menu

Car thief escapes Saskatoon police

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 11:57 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police chased but were unable to catch a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to a statement, police responded to a call of a car alarm on the 500 block of Avenue I South shortly after 1 a.m. An older Jeep Cherokee was observed leaving the area and seen again near Avenue C and 36th Street.

READ MORE: Man facing numerous charges in North Battleford, Sask. armed robbery

Police attempted to stop the vehicle using tire deflation devices but the suspect continued almost 10 kilometres with three flat tires to Clarence Avenue and Wilson Crescent, where he abandoned the vehicle.

A police canine team was unable to locate the suspect, who remains at large.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

TAGS
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceStolen CarSaskatooncar thiefJeep CherokeeSaskatoon Car Thief
